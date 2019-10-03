Topeka woman identified as pedestrian killed in KCK hit-and-run

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol troopers identified the woman who was hit on Interstate 35 over the weekend as a Topeka woman.

Angela Riley, 35, of Topeka, was found near northbound I-35 and 7th Street Trafficway just after midnight on Saturday.

KHP said Riley was walking north along the highway and was hit by at least one car. There is no information on the driver who hit her.

Investigators had trouble identifying her and turned to the public for help, as she had no identification. They were able to identify her on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas Highway Patrol or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).