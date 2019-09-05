Topeka woman receives award for comforting boy after he witnessed father’s death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – When most people hear a gunshot they run the other directions, but not one Topeka woman.

Today Susan Ford is being awarded the Champion of Character award for her bravery by helping someone in need.

Ford ran to help an 8-year-old boy after his father was shot and killed in front of him.

She stayed and kept him calm until police showed up.

Ford said a neighbor helped her when she was in need, so she was glad to pay it back.

“A neighbor stepped up to help me and maybe this was my chance to pay it forward and maybe this young man will pay it forward as well and help someone else,” Susan Ford said.

The Champion of Character Award is given out by the Safe Streets Coalition.