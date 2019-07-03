Topeka woman supports families of children with disabilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Without committed employees, a business can’t grow, and at one Topeka non-profit, one of their employees is working hard to bring the right resources to kids with special needs.

Every day, Laci Reamer sifts through emails and phone calls all to help families with kids who have disabilities.

For three years, Laci has worked with Families Together, Inc, a nonprofit organization that provides support and information for families of children with disabilities or special health care needs.

She helps them find the right resources for their children using her home life to guide her work.

“As a parent going through that, it’s a completely different world,” Laci said. “You don’t really know the terminology, the team that comes with it. And you go into those meetings like, oh my gosh. This is so much.”

Laci has an eight-year-old son, Wyatt, who also has disabilities who motivates her to be a better advocate for parents every day.

“People know,” said Lesli Girard, Families Together, Inc. program director. “They can sense that genuineness that I’m really listening to you right now, and I want to take the time that you need, and I’m here to help you. She gives that sense of I’m not just doing a job, I’m here to really help you.”

The most satisfying part of Laci’s work is when she knows a family is becoming the best they can be.

“Sometimes I go home and, you know, you lay your head down at night and you’re like, man. I really did help that mom today,” Laci said. “And you feel good about it. But you don’t feel good about it for yourself, you feel good about it for that parent.”

With the best resources in Kansas.

“That’s all I wanted,” Laci said. “That’s all I ever wanted every day. When I go home is that parents know that they can do it, we will do it. And I will be with her every step of the way for them.”

Every step of the way, helping families going through the same thing she does.

