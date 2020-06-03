Topeka YMCA files for bankruptcy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka YMCA has filed for bankruptcy protection.
According to a document sent to KSNT News, Topeka YMCA CEO and President John Mugler said members and employees should experience little change as the process moves forward and we financially restructure our operations.
Mugler cites declining revenue that has caused the Y to fall into default. The organization also points to closing the Y for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of the near future.
The YMCA presented the following information to customers:
- We plan to remain open during these proceedings.
- We plan to continue all the necessary services of the Y, including our Childcare and our health and fitness programs for Children, Adults, Seniors and Families.
- It is our hope that through these court proceedings the 140-year tradition of the Topeka Y will continue for many decades to come.
- We hope to emerge from bankruptcy as soon as possible financially stronger yet offering the same services and quality.