Topeka Zoo accepting downed branches for animals to snack on

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is accepting donations of downed branches after a round of storms moved through the area.

In a Facebook post on Saturday morning the zoo wrote, “We hope everyone is ok after our storms last night. If you have a downed tree or branches, several of our animals would love for you to bring it to us!”

The zoo is accepting big leaf elm, little leaf elm, mulberry, pear, hackberry, cottonwood, willow, and apple tree branches. They said they are looking for fresh branches only, not dry or dead ones.

You can bring them by any day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can call (785) 368-9157 if you have any questions.