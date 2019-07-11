Topeka Zoo celebrates birthdays of giraffes Hope, Konza

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two giraffes celebrated their birthdays Thursday at the Topeka Zoo the best way giraffes can, with a lot of lettuce.

Male giraffe Konza turned one and mother of one, Hope turned nine.

A total of $470 was raised in honor of the birthdays for the zookeepers to use for giraffe enrichment. According to the keepers, most of the giraffes’ toys have to be made by hand, so the money will likely go to the building of toys.

The Topeka Zoo posted a video to their Facebook page Thursday celebrating the giraffes big day.

