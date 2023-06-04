The Topeka Zoo celebrated one of its elephants 65th birthday on Sunday.

Cora, an Asian elephant, got to celebrate with confetti, animal crackers, and even some cake.

According to one zookeeper, she has already lived past her early to mid fifties life expectancy, with access to healthcare and medical supplies helping her along.

“She has lived a long life and that has a little to do with genetics. Asian elephants tend to live a little bit longer in human care,” Zookeeper Adrienne Miller said.

The oldest Asian elephant on record lived until his mid eighties. Despite the age, Miller told 27 news that Cora is in excellent help and should be around for her 66th birthday and beyond.