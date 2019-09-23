Topeka Zoo offering free admission to celebrate KBS 30th anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Admission to the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center will be free on September 28 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of KBS Constructors, Inc.

KBS Constructors, Inc. and the Citizen’s Advisory Council will be hosting a free community appreciation day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“KBS is excited to celebrate our 30th anniversary with all of Topeka with a free day at the Topeka Zoo,” said KBS President Dan Foltz. “The free day at the zoo is a great opportunity for KBS to give back to the people of Topeka and celebrate the success of our community.”

The Citizen’s Advisory Council has partnered with KBS to provide music and games during the day. There will be raffle prizes and other activities to provide fun for the family as well.

“The Citizen’s Advisory Council is overjoyed to be able to celebrate our community at the zoo and to get to know its members better while celebrating all the wonderful things that Topeka has to offer at the world-famous Topeka Zoo,” said Quinton Heights NIA President James Prout.

