Topeka Zoo officials pick up sharks from Texas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This weekend Topeka Zoo officials traveled to the Texas State Aquarium to pick up sharks for a new zoo display.

The Zoo said they got to the aquarium in Corpus Christi early on Saturday morning. They’re preparing to bring the bamboo sharks back to Topeka and learning how to care for them.

They will be bringing back two types of sharks: epaulette and white spotted. They are almost one year old.

The zoo will have the ‘Saving Sharks’ exhibit open from July to September. It will let visitors interact directly with the sharks. The zoo also hopes it will show people the importance of keeping our oceans clean.