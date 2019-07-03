Topeka Zoo to add shark exhibit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In order to show the importance of keeping our oceans clean, the Topeka Zoo is opening up a shark exhibit for the summer.

The exhibit will be called ‘Saving Sharks’ and will allow visitors to directly interact with sharks!

Below is a mock-up of the exhibit, which will be held in the former Butterfly Pavilion. It will be a seasonal exhibit running from July to September that is included in the price of admission.

The sharks are said to be arriving the week of July 14 and the opening of the exhibit will depend on how fast they acclimate to their new Kansas environment.

The Topeka Zoo hopes to highlight just how much of an impact our actions affect the ocean, even though it is thousands of miles away.