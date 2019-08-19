Topeka Zoo’s tamarin monkeys enjoy Sunday snack

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday the Topeka Zoo shared video of their golden lion tamarin monkeys enjoying a snack of some crickets.

The baby tamarin monkey is only about a month old and it’s still holding on to dad’s back. The baby was born in June and had a twin. However, the twin was born weaker and according to zoo staff, that baby didn’t make it.

At different points in the video both the baby’s brother and mother come in to join. You can get person look at those monkeys in the zoo’s tropical rain forest exhibit.