HOYT (KSNT) – On Monday, a 32-year-old woman from Topeka was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Jackson County.

At 3:24 p.m., the 32-year-old was being chased by police while driving north on S Road north of Hoyt. The driver lost control of the vehicle, went into the east-side ditch and rolled over, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. The other occupant, a 36-year-old woman from Topeka, was also taken to an area hospital, according to the crash log.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the log.