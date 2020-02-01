Topekans back in their homes after forced evacuation this morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People in central Topeka are back home after they were forced to evacuate their homes on Friday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department said around 9 a.m. on Friday, crews were fixing a fire hydrant on Southwest Buchanan street in central Topeka.

That’s when workers accidentally hit a gas line, according to the department.

When firefighters arrived, they evacuated people living in homes to the east and north of Buchanan Street.

Steve Hitchens, one of the homeowners who was evacuated, said he didn’t think the gas leak was that bad initially.

“The fire department came to the door and they went to the basement to check for gas fumes and after they got down there, I didn’t think it was very bad,” Hitchens said. “But they thought it was bad enough we needed to get out.”

The Topeka Fire Department said crews were on stand-by all afternoon on Friday monitoring gas levels around the area.