TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Keith Van Sickle joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about the upcoming 19th Annual Slash and Bash Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival.

It’s an opportunity for those local artists and artists from outside of Kansas come together to enjoy sci-fi and horror movies together in one place.

It will be August 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Spawn Inn located at 733 SW Kansas Avenue.

And the good news, it is free to anyone who would like to attend! All you need to do is show up.

For more details, you can go to the website here.