Topeka’s First Murder of 2021 Still Unsolved – Family Wants Answers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s been six month since Michael Stringfield was shot and killed in a south central Topeka parking lot, with no arrest or answers as to who is responsible.

“It’s just everyday, it’s harder and harder everyday,” said Stringfield’s brother Marcus.

Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. February 16th on a report that shots had been fired in the 3700 block of S.W. Plaza Drive, where they found Stringfield suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

By the time officers arrived it was too late. The 42-year-old died in the parking lot of an old strip mall which is primarily made up of abandoned businesses.

“We have no idea what happened to him or why he was even in this area,” his brother said.

The Topeka man’s death became the city’s first murder case of 2021.

“Taking his life, it took a lot of life from us as well.”

In February Topeka police took three people into custody but released all three after questioning, there has been no arrests or updates in the case since.

“But we’re not going to let it (his case) go cold,” Alexis Frye, Stringfield’s niece said. “That’s why we’re out here trying to raise awareness, you know, just trying to bring the case forward.”

The family hopes getting his story back in the spotlight will lead to answers for the man who always had an interesting tale.

“You couldn’t take him seriously because all he did was joke and you would just laugh,” Frye said while describing her late uncle.

Despite having some past run-ins with the law, Marcus says his brother was in the process of turning his life around.

“Michael wasn’t a bad person by all means, I mean we all have flaws. We all have stuff we’ve done when we were younger sometimes people do actually grow up.”

Now nothing compares to the pain and fear he faces ever day: not knowing who killed this brother.

“There’s someone out here who is still a killer and they could be standing right there. They could be dating your daughter, your son, you know, you don’t know.”

Anyone with information about Stringfield’s murder can call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or email telltpd@topeka.org. Tips can also be made anonymously online by clicking HERE.