Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood hosts park party to fill a void

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT)–In most year, July brings crowds into the Oakland neighborhood. For the second year in a row, cancellations have left a void that was felt by many in the community. So some members of the Oakland neighborhood decided to host a party at Santa Fe Park on their own. They are calling it the “mini fiesta.”

The party includes food trucks, vendors, a car show and a live DJ. The Topeka High School marching band will also perform at 7:30 p.m. Organizers of the event said this is a great way to get the community together after the pandemic.

Some community members are disappointed that other events cancelled yet again, so they thought this would be a good way to gather together.

“I mean I am ecstatic,” Destino Ramos, the organizer of the party said. “It’s very exciting to have an idea come to fruition like this. Starting as a living room conversation and now to see it all come together. It really feels good.”

The party will be going on at Santa Fe Park until around 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories