Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood hosts park party to fill a void

TOPEKA (KSNT)–In most year, July brings crowds into the Oakland neighborhood. For the second year in a row, cancellations have left a void that was felt by many in the community. So some members of the Oakland neighborhood decided to host a party at Santa Fe Park on their own. They are calling it the “mini fiesta.”

The party includes food trucks, vendors, a car show and a live DJ. The Topeka High School marching band will also perform at 7:30 p.m. Organizers of the event said this is a great way to get the community together after the pandemic.

Some community members are disappointed that other events cancelled yet again, so they thought this would be a good way to gather together.

“I mean I am ecstatic,” Destino Ramos, the organizer of the party said. “It’s very exciting to have an idea come to fruition like this. Starting as a living room conversation and now to see it all come together. It really feels good.”

The party will be going on at Santa Fe Park until around 11 p.m.