Topeka’s Work for Success program gets help to continue serving the community

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Work for Success program in Topeka helps at 60 men a year get their lives back on track, build relationships with their children, and find stable jobs. But that’s become harder to do as of late.

“The pandemic started, stay at home started, and we had a lot of guys lose their jobs, and so we were looking for someplace we could go to get them some help with their housing because when things are uncertain that’s usually the time that might think about relapsing,” program director Deb Dolsky said.

With money from the Topeka Community Foundation, they’ve been able to make sure those in their programs remain in the right situation

“We’re helping our participants who have been staying in an Oxford House, Oxford’s a sober living environment so it helps guys that are in recovery get back on their feet, live in a group setting, and have recovery support,” Dolsky said.

That roof over someone’s head and support can make all the difference in recovery.

“It allowed me to be patient enough to choose and accept the right job for me rather than go to a work environment that would make me unhappy or that would put a stress on me,” program graduate Charlie Fulton said.

And that opportunity and the program can make the ultimate difference.

“Any fathers that have kids that are trying to get their kids back in their lives, it would be a huge mistake not to take this opportunity to take this class because these individuals here at the Work for Success fatherhood program saved my life.”