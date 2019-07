HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) – Some people living in Jackson County got an unexpected surprise late Wednesday night.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said just before 11:30 p.m., some tornado sirens in Hoyt went off by mistake.

The emergency manager in Jefferson County said the sirens may have been triggered by a radio signal in another county. The sirens have now been looked at.

Unless there’s severe weather, people shouldn’t hear those sirens go off again until a scheduled test at 11:00 a.m. on August 7.