Tornado warning for Osage, Coffey Co. Friday evening

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - Updated at 6:15 p.m. -

A tornado warning has been issued for Coffey and Osage Counties until 6:30 p.m.

Updated at 5:45 p.m. -

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coffey and Osage counties until 6:45 p.m.

Updated at 5:25 p.m. -

A flash flood warning has been issued for southeastern Morris Co. and Lyon Co.

Updated at 5:15 p.m. -

A tornado warning has been issued for Osage and Coffey Counties at 5:15 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.

4:25 p.m. -

At 4:25 p.m. Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southern Lyon County until 5:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located south of Cottonwood Falls, moving northeast.

Potential hazards associated with this storm are tornadoes and quarter-sized hail.

The National Weather Service recommends taking cover in a basement or interior room and if you are outdoors or in a vehicle, to move to the closest substantial shelter to protect yourself from debris.

Watch our severe weather coverage live here.