JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A fireworks stand was totally leveled, a barn was cut in half and trees were snapped at the ground after winds up to 100 mph struck Jefferson County on Friday.

Jefferson County Emergency Manager Keith Jeffers said a fireworks stand on the 1000 block of Walnut in Oskaloosa was completely leveled and the adjacent agricultural building was also damaged. Jeffers said the damage to the fireworks stand has been cleaned up since Friday.

Across the street at the Public Health Office at 1212 Walnut, a large tree was snapped at the ground and is now leaning across a power pole, according to Jeffers. The tree is not interfering with power.

Damage at Freedom Park in Oskaloosa. Photos courtesy of Keith Jeffers.

Damage to a cornfield North of Winchester. Photos courtesy of Keith Jeffers.

Damage at Colonial Acres B&B in Oskaloosa. Photos courtesy of Keith Jeffers.

Tree damage in the 1200 block of Walnut, Oskaloosa. Photos courtesy of Keith Jeffers.

Waters Hardware damage in the 1000 block of Walnut in Oskaloosa. Photos courtesy of Keith Jeffers.

Firework stand damage in the 1000 block of Walnut in Oskaloosa. Photos courtesy of Keith Jeffers.

Oskaloosa barn damage. Photos courtesy of Keith Jeffers.

Mechanics shop damage in the 200 block of W. Jefferson in Oskaloosa. Photos courtesy of Keith Jeffers.

Damage to the KDOT Office on the 200 block of Jefferson in Oskaloosa. Photos courtesy of Keith Jeffers.

Over the weekend Jefferson County had about 3,000-4,000 power outages through to Saturday night, according to Jeffers.

Jeffers said a cinderblock foundation barn was cut in half by strong winds the 500 block of Topeka St. The house next to the barn also had a tree fall on it.

Jefferson North High School’s District Office also had a quarter of its roof blown off, according to Jeffers. At Perry Lake, a couple of boats had capsized and a dock had been pulled away from the pier by strong winds.