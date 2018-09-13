Touch of Summer this weekend

Overnight tonight, partly cloudy skies stick around as clouds don’t quite move out of the area in northeast Kansas. Lows will only dip down into the upper 60s as well. Sunnier skies dominate tomorrow as southerly winds continue to push warm air into the area. This means highs near 90 and also humidity that’ll make it feel like it’s in the mid 90s.

Muggy and warm air continues to stick around through the weekend, and slower wind speeds will make for a hot and sticky afternoon on Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s to 90 hang around into Sunday. It’ll be important to stay hydrated this weekend if you are trying to take advantage of the sunny days ahead for any outdoor activities.

The next noticeable change arrives Tuesday, as a front sets up over the area. This could usher in some rain chances Tuesday. Highs will also drop just a bit down into the lower 80s. Right now it is unsure if the front will make its way all the way through northeast Kansas, as many models indicate that it could stall over the area and brush off to the north. If this is the case, humidity will stick around into the later parts of next week. This also means, highs will jump back into the mid to upper 80s.



KSNT Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller