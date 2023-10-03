TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the city’s 26th homicide investigation, related to the death of a 5-year-old child.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. Oct. 2, to the Dillon’s gas station near Southeast 29th and California Avenue in Topeka on a medical call, according to a press release. Firefighters were already performing life-saving measures on the child, who was later taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died there.

TPD said officers arrested Mickel Cherry, 25, of Topeka, who knows the child. He was booked into the Shawnee County jail on first-degree murder and rape charges.

This marks the 26th homicide investigation in Topeka.

If you have any information regarding the investigation email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online by clicking here.

