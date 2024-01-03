TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suspicious death they said happened on Jan. 2, 2024.

According to a release, TPD were called to the 600 block of SW 14th for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, they found one person dead. The individual has not been identified until the next of kin is notified, according to officials.

This is being investigated as a suspicious death now.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anyonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.