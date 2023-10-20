TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead in an early Friday morning shooting.

Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore St., around 12:30 a.m. on October 20th.

Upon arrival, officers found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Lieutenant Ronnie Connell.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

This is being investigated as the 32nd homicide in Topeka this year.

