TPD: Dollar General robbers held employee at gunpoint before escaping with money

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after two Dollar General employees were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, TPD officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to a call of a robbery in progress at the Dollar General located at 1001 SW Fairlawn St.

A TPD official said there were two employees inside the store during the robbery.

Two men entered the store, one of which was armed, and held an employee at gunpoint while demanding money.

TPD said that one shot was fired inside the store, but no one was injured.

The suspects fled the scene with the money, leading police to set up a perimeter.

Officers are currently searching for the two men and have a perimeter set.