TPD investigating Facebook Marketplace armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred during a Facebook Marketplace sale Monday afternoon.

According to TPD Public Relations Specialist, Gretchen Koenen, TPD responded to the 500 block of SE 34th St. on a report of a possible armed robbery around 12:15 p.m.

Shawnee County Dispatch reported that the robbery occurred during a Facebook marketplace sale.

The caller reported that a black male armed with a gun and a white female robbed her of an undisclosed amount of money.

TPD is still investigating the robbery although attempts to contact the victim have been unsuccessful.

