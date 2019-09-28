Woman seriously injured in west Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in west Topeka Friday evening that left one woman with serious injuries.

Police responded at 8:25 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of SW Chatham Place.

Police said the woman received serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

TPD has a man in custody in connection to the shooting and are questioning witnesses.

They are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT will provide more information as it is made available.