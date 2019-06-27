TPD investigating woman’s suspicious death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating the death of a woman today after she was found in an alley.

TPD officers were responding to a call near the 300 block of Lindenwood just before 3:00 p.m. this afternoon when they found a woman collapsed in an alleyway.

Officers began performing CPR until AMR arrived and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The area where she was found is currently being held by officers as they continue to investigate her death.

TPD is asking that anyone with information contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.