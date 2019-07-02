Three in custody following TPD standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police blocked off Eveningside Dr. Tuesday afternoon as they worked to remove an individual who barricaded themselves in a home.
TPD officers assigned to the U.S. Marshall task force were working to locate three subjects with warrants out for their arrest around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
They were able to arrest two subjects without incident just before 4:00 p.m. but the third ran into a home in the 3500 Blk of SW Eveningside Dr.
TPD made requests for the subject to come outside, which they did around 5:00 p.m.
All three subjects were transferred to the Department of Corrections for warrants involving Robbery and Parole Violation.