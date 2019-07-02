Three in custody following TPD standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police blocked off Eveningside Dr. Tuesday afternoon as they worked to remove an individual who barricaded themselves in a home.

TPD officers assigned to the U.S. Marshall task force were working to locate three subjects with warrants out for their arrest around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Large police presence at the 3500 block of Eveningside rd. Posted by Dan Garrett KSNT on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

They were able to arrest two subjects without incident just before 4:00 p.m. but the third ran into a home in the 3500 Blk of SW Eveningside Dr.

TPD made requests for the subject to come outside, which they did around 5:00 p.m.

All three subjects were transferred to the Department of Corrections for warrants involving Robbery and Parole Violation.