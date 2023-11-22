TOPEKA (KSNT) – An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month in south west Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department asked for the community’s help locating a suspect for a shooting that happened on Nov. 17 in the 900 block of SW Henderson Rd.

On Tuesday, November 21, Lenexa Kansas Police Department notified TPD they had Dawson L. Upton, 24, of Topeka in custody, according to a press release from Topeka Police Department.

TPD then took custody of Upton and arrested him on counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

The Topeka Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance.