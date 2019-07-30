TPD no longer seeking teen in relation to central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police announced Tuesday that they are no longer seeking Larry D. Huggins III in connection with the July 13 shooting in central Topeka.

The shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. July 13 at 1516 SW 16th St., near Washburn University. Officers arrived that night to find one man shot in his left leg and hit in the head with the butt of a gun.

Anthony Soto

On Monday, Anthony Soto, 21, of Topeka went to the Law Enforcement Center on his own to speak with investigators. He was later released.

Topeka police arrested Jihad Anwar Keys Sunday in connection to the shooting.

Topeka Police were previously looking for Larry Huggins, 19, of Topeka in an attempt to speak with him about the shooting but announced that they were no longer seeking him out.

Larry D. Huggins III

Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.