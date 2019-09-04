TPD releases results of impaired driving campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Department released the results of their recent campaign against drunk driving.

TPD joined a number of police departments across Kansas to participate in the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign that ran from August 15 to September 2.

Officers made contact with a total of 594 citizens during the course of the campaign that aimed to enforce Kansas impaired driving laws.

Arrests and citations were given to six people for driving under the influence, one for open container, two for drugs, 3 for paraphernalia and 582 for other charges.

Over the Labor Day weekend on August 30 and 31, TPD conducted sobriety checks in the 900 block of NW Topeka Blvd. and the 3100 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

A total of 283 vehicles were checked over the two days with arrests made or citations given to two for driving under the influence, one for interlock device violation, one misdemeanor warrant arrest, 17 driver’s license violations, and three tag violations.