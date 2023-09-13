TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to a report of a motorcycle crash at Southwest 37th and South Kansas Avenue on Wednesday.

TPD officers responded to the crash at noon where it was determined a motorcycle had flipped over. American Medical Response is treating the driver, according to City of Topeka Spokesperson Rosie Nichols.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident. No other vehicles are believed to be involved, according to Nichols.

