TPD searching for Best Buy suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are searching for a man they say reportedly stole over $1,000 worth of items from a Topeka Best Buy.

TPD asked the public for help identifying the man in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

Do you know who I am?This subject reportedly stole items valued at more than $1,000 from Best Buy in Topeka. If you… Posted by Topeka Police Department on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

The theft occurred July 8 where the subject reportedly stole store merchandise worth over $1,000 from the Best Buy located at 1600 SW Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka.

Anyone with information is asked to email criminalintelligence@topeka.org, or contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

