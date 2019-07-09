TPD searching for Best Buy suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are searching for a man they say reportedly stole over $1,000 worth of items from a Topeka Best Buy.
TPD asked the public for help identifying the man in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
The theft occurred July 8 where the subject reportedly stole store merchandise worth over $1,000 from the Best Buy located at 1600 SW Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka.
Anyone with information is asked to email criminalintelligence@topeka.org, or contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.