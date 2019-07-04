TPD searching for individual after altercation with officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are searching for an individual after they evaded arrest Wednesday evening.

An off-duty officer was at the WalMart located on California Ave. at 7:29 p.m. when they attempted to stop an apparent theft, according to Lieutenant Simmons with the Topeka Police Department.

This attempt led to the battery of the officer and the subject fled the scene. The officer then called for on-duty backup to locate the subject.

TPD officers located the vehicle and attempted to apprehend the subject, but they ran.

Officers have set up a perimeter and are searching for the subject in the area of 21st St. and California Ave.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This is a developing story and KSNT will provide updated information as it is given.