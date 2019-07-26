TPD searching for suspect in drive-by that killed a Topeka teen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are searching for an individual in regards to the homicide of 16-year-old Joaquin Aj McKinney Friday afternoon.

TPD announced that they are attempting to locate and speak with Zachary Jacob McFall, 16, in relation to the shooting that occurred in the 400 block of 37th street.

TPD asks that you call 911 to report his whereabouts or leave an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.

If you have information about this crime or any information about Mr. McFall please email DETs DET Strathman (jstrathman@topeka.org) and/or DET Sherer (Jsherer@topeka.org)