TPD searching for suspects after aggravated robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are still searching for two suspects following an aggravated robbery Monday evening.

TPD responded to a call of an aggravated robbery at 6:25 p.m. in the 300 block of SE Winfield.

There they found two victims who reported being robbed at gunpoint by two Hispanic males. The suspects were last seen heading eastbound from the scene.

TPD was unable to locate the suspects and ask that anyone with information contact the Topeka Criminal Investigative Bureau at 785-368-9400. Information can also go to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.