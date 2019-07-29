TPD: Second teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting, still looking for third suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police arrested a second suspect in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed 16-year-old Joaquin Aj McKinney last week, and are attempting to locate a third suspect.

TPD reported that on Sunday, they located and arrested a second 16-year-old male in connection with the shooting. He has not yet been named but was taken to the Juvenile Department of Corrections for 1st-degree murder.

They are now attempting to locate Lavonte D. Johnson, 22, in regards to the homicide. TPD asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact 911 or report anonymously through Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Topeka Police were searching for Zachary McFall after 16-year-old Joaquin Aj McKinney was shot and killed in the 400 block of 37th street on Thursday night.

On Friday they asked for the public’s help in finding him. On Saturday night they said he turned himself in. McFall was taken to the Juvenile Dept. of Corrections for 1st-degree murder.

This was the second shooting from a vehicle last week, the first occurring on Monday.