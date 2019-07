TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a suspect after they fled from a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop just after 4:00 p.m. The subject fled on foot and is still at large.

Shawnee County Dispatch reported that officers have set up a perimeter in the 900 block of Harrison St.

KSNT has crews on the scene and will update with more information as it is given.