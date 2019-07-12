TPD to give away ice cream cones July 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Department is set to host a new event called “Ice cream with a cop.”

Officers from the Topeka Police Department’s Community Policing Unit will be giving away $1 ice cream cones as a new way to visit with the community and beat the heat at the same time.

“This event is a great opportunity for us to visit with our community in a new way,” said Major Darin Scott, who oversees TPD’s Community Outreach Bureau. “We hope you’ll come out and cool down with ice cream cones.”

The first 150 people to arrive at the Dairy Queen at 1700 SW Medford Ave. on July 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will receive ice cream cones for $1.