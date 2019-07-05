TPD: Walk-in accident reporting phase begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Department announced Thursday evening that they are implementing the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka.

This will only be implemented from the area of SE 21st St. south to the city limit and SE Adams east to the city limit beginning at 9:00 p.m.

Due to the heavy traffic at the Spirit of Kansas Festival, TPD will only respond to and investigate accidents that fall under the following parameters:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairments of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run accidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When accidents result in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call TPD at 785-368-9200 or come to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.

This phase will end once traffic has been cleared from the area.