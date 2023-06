BALDWIN CITY, Kan. — Two people are hospitalized after a crash between a tractor and a minivan.

It happened late Wednesday afternoon east of Baldwin City. Emergency crews closed County Road 1061 to tow the damaged minivan and tractor from the area.

The 300-400 block of CR 1061 is currently shut down so the vehicles can be removed, and the drivers of each vehicle have been transported to area hospitals with injuries not believed to be life threatening.



Reminder: Be cautious this time of year as tractors are mowing ditches. pic.twitter.com/C879cMJn6P — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) June 14, 2023

The drivers of both vehicles were injured, but are expected to recover.

The sheriff’s office said drivers should use the crash as a reminder that farm equipment may be on roads and tractors are mowing ditches this time of year.