TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Traffic was significantly backed up after a car accident tied up one lane of US-75 Thursday evening.

Kansas Highway Patrol said a two-vehicle car accident occurred on US-75 near Lower Silver Lake Rd. just after 6:00 p.m.

There were no injuries reported in the accident, but KHP said that traffic was at a near standstill, resulting in cars driving on the shoulder to try and pass.