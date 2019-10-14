TRAFFIC UPDATE: Bridge inspections closing lanes in Topeka this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bridge inspections in Topeka will be closing lanes on some major bridges this week. The inspections will start with the Sardou Avenue bridge late Monday morning. The Kansas Avenue and Topeka Boulevard bridges will be inspected later in the week.

Finney & Turnipseed Transportation & Civil Engineering will be doing the inspecting for the city. These are routine inspections that happen every two years.

Engineers will used a piece of equipment to “hang” over the side of the bridges looking for any sign of decay or damage that needs to be addressed.

Sardou Avenue will be closed briefly while they get the equipment in place. Then flag men will be directing drivers through one lane of traffic. Kansas Avenue and Topeka Boulevard are four-lane roads so engineers will take up the outer lane.