83-year-old woman dies in Riley County crash, road back open

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman is dead after a crash Friday in Riley County.

It happened just before noon near K-18 and Scenic Drive, just outside of Manhattan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sylvia A. Harden, 83, of Wichita was eastbound on the entrance ramp to K-18 from Scenic Drive. According to KHP, Harden turned left in the lane of traffic of an oncoming car.

She was hit by the car on the driver’s side, and eventually died.

Both eastbound lanes of K-18 were closed and one lane of westbound K-18 were closed for a few hours.

Google Traffic map as of 2:30 p.m.

The Riley County Police Department said just before 4:30 p.m. the roadway was back open.