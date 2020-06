Afternoon truck fire shuts down part of I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wednesday afternoon truck fire shut down part of I-70 between Topeka and Lawrence.

Crews respond to a truck fire on I-70 east toward Lawrence. (KSNT News / Brooke Lennington)

I-70 eastbound moving toward Lawrence was reduced to one lane after an afternoon truck fire.

As of 3:30 p.m., all lanes were back open.