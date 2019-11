AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are working a car crash that involves a semi.





It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Southwest 61st Street & Auburn Road.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s said that the intersection is closed. Southwest Auburn Road is also closed between Southwest 53rd Street & Southwest 69th Street. Southwest 61st Street is closed between Southwest Indian Hills Road & Southwest Hodges Road.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.