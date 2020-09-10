AVOID THE AREA: Struck gas line blocks Riley Avenue in Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is urging drivers to avoid Riley Avenue in Ogden.

RCPD said the road is blocked near the Valero gas station due to a struck gas line.

Riley Avenue in Ogden near the Valero gas station will be blocked for a struck gas line. Please avoid the area while crews work to fix this issue. pic.twitter.com/rB6B15p9De — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) September 10, 2020

It’s unclear when the road will be back open.