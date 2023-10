TOPEKA (KSNT) – Crews in Shawnee County are closing a section of Northwest Valencia Road for bridge maintenance.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, Shawnee County Public Works will close a bridge between the 3946 and 3527 on Northwest Valencia bridge, weather permitting. Crews will replace bridge planks in the traffic lanes, according to a press release from Shawnee County.

The county will not provide detour signage.