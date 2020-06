Photo from the Riley County Police Department

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department said a broken-down semi has caused road damage and closed down a road in Manhattan.

RCPD tweeted just before 8 p.m. Monday Ehlers Road is closed near Ratone Street. There’s also road damage in the area.

Google Traffic map as of 8 p.m.

RCPD said drivers should find an alternate route. It’s unclear how long the road will be closed.